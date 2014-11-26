Ask The Experts Special: Tackling Five of Work’s Most Difficult Conversations

For the past year our experts have been tackling every perplexing work-life challenge you throw at them, so in honor of Difficult Conversations week , we’ve compiled five conversations that will likely come up at some point during your career, along with expert advice on how to handle the situation without embarrassing yourself.

Unfortunately this is another one that many of us have to deal with at one point or another–a manager that checks up on every.single.thing. you do. It’s a delicate situation to tell your boss to back off, but feeling micromanaged can leave you feeling like you aren’t trusted. Daskal addresses this one by first establishing why bosses mircomanage, then offering a step-by-step approach to address it:

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal advises that you should ask for a pay increase when one or more of the following has happened:

Probably the biggest and most nerve-wracking question that all of us face at several points in our working life: you think you do your job reasonably well, and you certainly think you deserve more money, but how do you know when it’s the right time to ask for a raise, and how do you go about it?

Make a List of Specific Examples: Make a list of circumstances where your work could have been more productive with no one standing over your shoulder. Let your boss know that your goal is to increase productivity and save time for both of you. Describe the issue as one of refining processes. Ask What You Can Do: Ask if there is anything you can do to develop your professional skill set. Allow your boss to give you some suggestions. Making improvements benefits you both. Give Updates and Build Trust: Commit to keep your boss informed at their preferred level throughout the process so they remain in the loop without constantly checking in. Tell your boss that you wish to show them that you can be trusted to deliver the work on your own.

Click here to read the full article.





3. How Can I Get My Boss To Give Me More Critical Feedback?

The opposite of a micromanaging boss is an absentee one. How can you improve at your job or advance in your career when your manager never gives you any feedback? Asking your boss to “please criticize me!” is an awkward conversation, but here are a few pieces of Daskal’s advice for asking for guidance:

State the issue. Tell your manager that you see how hard she works, and that you would like to make her life easier by doing well at your work. Tell her you have an idea that might work for both of you. A little investment each week can be a big investment in the future—yours and her own. Set up weekly meetings. Ask your manager if you can set up a regular time each week to meet to go over progress on your work, talk about new issues that might have come up, and get her input on questions you’ve encountered. Thirty minutes is ideal, but if all you can get is 15 minutes take it. If she is unwilling to doing it weekly, suggesting doing it every two weeks. Try to make the meetings casual and friendly—maybe even go out for lunch or take a walk. Take charge of the meeting for her. Write an agenda ahead of time and email it to her. Include the status of important projects; your top priorities for the next week or two, your progress against your broader goals if you have them, and any question you are struggling with. You can also use this time to ask for feedback on particular projects and even just generally (“How do you think things are going overall? Is there anything I could be doing differently?”).

For the rest of the plan, click here.





4. How Do I Tell My Boss I’m Pregnant?

All working women planning a family will have to have this difficult conversation with their bosses at some point. While it might help to explain why you’re throwing up after every morning meeting, it also comes with sticky discussions about who will cover for you while your on leave. business and leadership professor Evelyn Williams advises this reader to frame the talk around how she will still meet her employer’s needs rather than what her employer will need to do to accommodate her. Here’s a little of her advice: