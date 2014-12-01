Extreme Shooting: Capturing The Harsh, Hallucinatory Beauty Of Antarctica

The first question that comes to mind when talking to South Pole resident Anthony Powell may be “Are you okay?” After all, Powell spends four months a year in darkness and braves 60-below-zero temperatures while trying to operate delicate camera gear on a regular basis. But in fact, the New Zealand native proves himself to be a thoroughly sensible nature lover. “Being able to step outside for a lunch break at noon and see crystal clear stars overhead is pretty special.” says Powell, who’s devoted much of the past decade capturing Antarctica’s natural wonders on film.

In Antarctica: A Year On Ice, a new doc that premiered November 28, Powell uses time-lapse photography to paint a rare picture of the region’s pristine wilderness. The documentary’s most spectacular sequences record the Southern Lights phenomenon, technically known as “Aurora Australis” and shown about 1 minute 30 seconds into trailer below.

Powell explains, “When these magnetic fields intersect with solar discharge, it’s like this force is going to swallow you up and lift you up into space. It’s a mind blowing experience.” One resident interviewed in the film recalls falling to her knees, awestruck by the spectacle she likens to “green fairy dust.”

Speaking by Skype from New Zealand a few days before his return to Antarctica, Powell explains how he filmed until his hands went numb in order to share the South Pole’s stark beauty with the rest of the world.





Like American wilderness photographer Tom Lowe and filmmaker Godfrey Reggio, Powell found that time-lapse techniques served his subject matter better than conventional cinematography. “Camera technology doesn’t exist yet for filming Aurora in real time at a quality that would hold up on a movie screen,” Powell says. “Time lapse is the only way to capture that.”

Setting up cameras for days or weeks at a time posed a raft of challenges. Fluid-head tripods froze. Cameras got knocked over by the wind. Internal mechanisms got packed with snow blown into the crevices by gale-force gusts. But Powell crafted his own work-arounds, crafted motion control systems with twine and persevered. “We have one shot of ice ridges changing shape that lasts about eight seconds on screen but actually took five months to shoot in real time,” he says.





When Powell first moved to Antarctica in 1997 to work as a telecom company technical support staffer, he tried using old-fashioned film stock. “I learned that in the extreme cold, because it’s so dry, there’s a lot of electric charges inside the camera. My first year in Antarctica, after 12 months of shooting, I got the film developed and saw all these streaks on the film. From that vantage point, digital technology is a huge advantage and it also works better in low light.”