This German Data Center Wants To Heat Your House With Its Servers

The data centers that power the Internet use more energy than the entire country of India. Most of that energy is lost as waste heat. That fact inspired an idea: Why not use a network of servers to heat homes?

Cloud & Heat, a cloud infrastructure company in Germany, stores server cabinets in houses and apartment buildings. While the servers crunch data, the excess heat is used to warm up the homes in the winter and provide hot water all year.

The service has a second major benefit: a huge chunk of the energy used in data centers goes to air conditioning to keep the machines cool. When the servers are distributed in homes instead of a single building, the company can eliminate the need for cooling. That, in turn, saves money and makes the service cheaper for customers.





“We knew that there’s a tremendous need for new server capacity,” says Jens Struckmeier, a professor at the University of Hamburg who co-founded the company. “Despite all efforts of making them more energy efficient by putting efficient cooling systems in data centers, they still use too much energy. You can increase the efficiency by using the heat and not wasting it into the environment.”

The startup was inspired in part by another professor who happened to be building his own home near campus, and started wondering if it would be possible to send heat from the university data center to his house. “I said, ‘Well, bringing the heat to your house will be difficult,'” explains Struckmeier. “But bringing the data to the university, that’s easy to do. So why don’t we switch that idea and produce the heat in your house?”

In a 2100-square foot house, a single server cabinet with 14 servers can heat the building and provide warm water. Any heat that isn’t needed right away is stored in a tank of hot water, or, if it’s summertime, vented outside. In a bigger building, servers can be combined with another heat source.

“We’ve set up a system in a building in downtown Dresden with 56 apartments,” Struckmeier says. “With 20 heaters, we’re providing all of the warm water demand for the residents, plus some of the heat. A local energy supplier provides peak demand in the winter with a district heating system.”