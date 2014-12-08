44 Ways To Reduce Obesity–Which Ones Offer The Best Bang For The Buck?

About 2.1 billion people–or 30% of the world–is now overweight or obese, and the social impact is enormous. Obesity accounts for 5% of all deaths each year and generates costs equating to 3% of all gross domestic product. That’s as much as smoking, or the combined impact of armed conflict and terrorism.

What is worse, obesity’s impact is growing. As the developing world gets richer, it’s getting fatter. By 2050, half the world could obese or overweight, the report says.

What is the best way for the world to deal with this huge problem?

In a typically dispassionate way, a new study from McKinsey Global Institute analysis treats obesity has a grand “economics and business challenge” and looks at the potential solutions based on effectiveness and value-for-money. It identified 74 possible interventions–from labeling to public health campaigns–before narrowing the list to 44 for which there was sufficient data to make a judgment.

“Portion control” had the highest impact–that is, food producers, restaurants and workplaces making smaller servings.

These fall into four categories: mechanisms that “inform” (e.g. color-coded labeling on food), “enable” (e.g. giving access to green-spaces or a gym), “motivate” (e.g. rewarding people through weight loss programs), and “influence” (e.g. changing the relative pricing of different foods).

McKinsey assessed how many healthy years of people’s lives they could save with each intervention (a measurement known as “disability-adjusted life years” or DALYs), then estimated the cost to achieve each. Overall, it found “portion control” had the highest impact–that is, food producers, restaurants and workplaces making smaller servings. The second most effective was “reformulation of fast food and processed foods”–where producers and restaurants quietly reduce food calories.

Interventions like parental education and changes in school curriculum to include exercise are highly cost-effective, the report says.