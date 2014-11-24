EBay Now Pulled From App Store

EBay Now, the app that allowed customers to shop from a select group of retailers and receive same-day delivery, has been pulled from the App Store amid reports that eBay is rethinking whether or not to continue the service.

The service is still available on the web and through eBay, but whether that will continue remains to be seen. An eBay spokesperson told TechCrunch, “the eBay Now service is ‘moving to core.’ That is, the service will no longer exist as a standalone application but will instead be folded into eBay’s main mobile app and website.”

According to Reuters, one of eBay’s plans might include working with smaller sellers and switching to strictly offering in-store pickup of items, a service already offered by many retailers.

You can read Fast Company‘s hectic, subway-ride and Kmart-filled day-in-the-life account of a New York City eBay Now valet here.