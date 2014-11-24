Samsung Flexes Marketing Muscle With Snapchat Partnership, While Smartphone Sales Sag

Samsung became one of the major players in the smartphone industry through sheer brute force, throwing dozens of billions of dollars into its monstrous marketing budget . This, coupled with a product strategy to roll out iterative new gadgets every few weeks, made it the number one handset seller in the world with nearly 25% of the global marketshare, according to IDC . (Apple controls a mere 12%.)

Last night, for example, Samsung partnered with Snapchat at the American Music Awards for what looks to be the first-ever sponsored “Our Story,” which splices together different Snapchats taken at the AMA’s into a storybook, giving Snapchat users an insider glimpse at the award show. Samsung’s love for influencers and celebrities is well-treaded territory. But customers seem to like this ad treatment, mostly because they don’t have to play the video if they don’t want to.

But this year Samsung sales hit a wall. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Samsung Galaxy S5, a very good and waterproof Android flagship that went on sale in April, was a huge disappointment, selling 40% fewer units than the company anticipated. Now Samsung is reportedly considering “a major leadership shake-up,” one of which might included the demotion of co-CEO J.K. Shin.

Samsung’s undoing could be traced to smaller and more nimble Chinese smartphone makers like Huawei, which make high-end Android devices at cheaper prices, and is seeing its marketshare explode throughout Asia. Tucked into the Journal’s report, however, was a small but significant bright spot for Samsung: The S5 actually outsold its predecessor, the Galaxy S4, in the United States, during a similar time period right after their launches.