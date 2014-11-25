What Teaming Up With Another Company Can Do For Your Business

Strategic alliances are probably the most overlooked form of offline marketing and, yet, they’re one of the most meaningful. Two heads are better than one and, in many cases, two companies are better than one–especially when they combine resources or share expertise in order to build new business.

Many of us tend to be so individualistic that sometimes it’s hard to consider relying on someone else. Don’t think of alliances as handing over part of your business, though. Rather, alliances are just like networking. They’re almost an extension of the adage: “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”

This isn’t rocket science. It’s simply a way of thinking about your current relationships in a different way and looking to the outside to form new relationships. Open your eyes to all different kinds of possible alliances, including: key customers, industry leaders, any part of the supply chain, nonprofit organizations, trade associations, Chambers of Commerce, former employers, competitors, etc.

According to studies in the U.S. by Booz, Allen & Hamilton, in the past 25 years, the number of alliances has grown by 25% each year. There’s good reason for that kind of growth. There are a host of benefits to these types of relationships, including:

Saving money on shared expenses.

Expanding your customer base.

Utilizing on a partner’s expertise in a given area.

Having a trusted advisor.

Capitalizing on another company’s size or prestige.

Some of the most popular alliances are demographic or geographic relationships. The key here is to ask, “Is there a company with a product or service that overlaps with my target audience and that I can partner with for a win/win scenario?”

Companies in the wedding business are particularly adept at demographic alliances. Jay’s, a wedding catering service in Southern California, holds a tasting event once every eight weeks. Not only do they have engaged couples try out all of their dishes, they also have on hand local florists, photographers, wedding location coordinators, and wedding planners. In this scenario, by acting as a one-stop shop for couples, every vendor wins.

Another good example of a geographic alliance is the local coffee shop that displays an impressive arrangement of fresh flowers on its front counter, provided by a florist located just a few doors down. The coffee shop receives a beautiful addition to their décor, while the florist gets to reach out to potential customers in the area that may not have otherwise been aware of its services.