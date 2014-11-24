U.S. Immigrants Are Using Social Media Check-ins To Prove Residency Requirements

Earlier today my colleague wrote about how, generally, technology has failed low-income people living in America , a demographic that has been largely ignored by both developers and growth hackers.

It’s hard to believe that something as silly as checking into a McDonald’s via Facebook’s app could solidify your future in the U.S., but that’s exactly what’s happening.

But while these low-income individuals are classified as “Americans,” many of them are not actually American citizens. A high proportion of people living in the United States whose household earns less than $25,000 a year are undocumented immigrants. Ironically, some of these low-income undocumented immigrants are benefitting from some relatively trivial “technological innovations” aimed at the more affluent class.

That’s because, as Nextgov reports, undocumented immigrants have been using social media check-ins in apps like Facebook, Foursquare, and Yelp to prove they’ve resided in the country for a specific period of time–so they can meet continuous residence requirements under immigration policies such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). And with President Obama’s recent executive action on immigration allowing undocumented immigrants to be shielded under deportation, the practice of social media check-ins as proof of residency is expected to continue.

On November 20th, President Obama signed an executive action that is expected to enable five million undocumented immigrants to legally remain in the U.S.–provided they meet a number of requirements. They must lack a criminal record, have children who are U.S. citizens, and also meet a continuous residence requirement of at least five years. That last requirement can be particularly difficult to prove.

After all, if you’re an undocumented immigrant, you usually don’t have pay slips for work you’ve done, nor are you likely to possess a driver’s license, utility bills, or insurance documents in your own name. So how do people who were so afraid of being found out that they went out of their way to leave behind evidence of their existence now prove they’ve been in the U.S. for five years?

Facebook and Foursquare, that’s how.

