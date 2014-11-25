advertisement
Can Facebook’s New Platform For Work Actually Compete With LinkedIn? It’s Complicated

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Facebook recently announced plans for a new work platform (aptly titled, for now, “Facebook at Work”). The Financial Times reported that the new site is designed to compete with professional networks like LinkedIn. But are we really ready for Facebook in the workplace? Watch the video above to see Fast Company‘s Chuck Salter and Mark Wilson discuss the privacy, sales, and design challenges of the service.

