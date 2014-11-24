Bumble, Launched By A Former Tinder Exec, Wants To Keep Creepy Dudes Away

Former Tinder executive Whitney Wolfe left the company she helped build earlier this year, filing an ugly sexual harassment lawsuit against the hookup app’s cofounders. (The suit was settled in September for an undisclosed amount .) Now, Wolfe is back—along with two other former Tinder employees—to launch a new dating app called Bumble . At first blush, it looks an awful lot like, well, Tinder.

The lightweight dating app world is a crowded space, with competitors like Hinge and Loveflutter vying for your thumb swipes. TechCrunch did some digging, and found evidence that the Bumble app is gearing up for a launch on December 1. We don’t know very much about how it works. But there is some indication of what it will be about: While other apps are full of “creepy guys and cheesy pickup lines,” says Bumble’s Facebook page, the goal of this app is to promote “a safe and respectful community.” That mission statement continues: “You’ll never get unwanted messages and Bumble suggests matches based on more relevant signals than other, more shallow apps.”

Screenshots posted on its official website seem to suggest an interface that gives swipers a bit more information on your potential date at first glance than Tinder, which puts a premium on image-driven first impressions. Furthermore, Bumble’s Terms & Conditions seem to suggest that the company is serious about policing scummy behavior: The company has a “zero-tolerance policy” for content or language that “could be deemed offensive or is likely to harass, upset, embarrass, alarm or annoy any other person”—which casts a pretty wide-open net. Considering how slimy online dating currently is, it would be a welcome one, too.

