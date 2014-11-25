The Top 6 Mistakes Managers Make When Having Difficult Conversations

If you’re a manager, you’re no doubt more than familiar with the sweaty palms and butterflies that come with having to deliver bad news. From a poor performance review to firing an employee, the most stressful conversations are those where you’re sure tears or anger will ensue.

Marcia Reynolds, corporate trainer and author of The Discomfort Zone: How Leaders Turn Difficult Conversations into Breakthroughs says the stress and anxiety leading up to difficult topics of conversation can be overwhelming. While no one likes to be the bearer of bad news, avoiding these top six conversation pitfalls can prevent difficult conversations from turning toxic.

The top six mistakes managers make when having difficult conversations:

Avoid going into the conversation thinking that it’s going to be difficult. Reynolds recommends preparing for the conversation by setting an emotional intention for the discussion. Ask what you want the person to feel. If you’re delivering a poor performance review, but you still want to retain the employee, you may want them to leave the conversation feeling hopeful. Setting an emotional intention will help to shape your tone of voice when you deliver the message.

“The longer you wait, the worse [the problem] is going to get,” says Reynolds. While it’s common for managers to try to avoid having difficult conversations by trying to justify someone’s behavior, Reynolds says the most respectful thing to do is to confront the situation head-on and avoid wasting time.

No one likes to receive bad news, but managers can make the situation worse by mimicking employees’ emotions. Accept that they might get angry, or they might cry, but Reynolds warns to avoid getting triggered by these emotions, sticking instead to the emotional intention that you set before the meeting.

Sometimes a situation can be so uncomfortable, managers may want to retreat behind the safety of their computer screen and send out an email rather than confronting the individual face-to-face. This has the potential to negatively affect the entire culture of the organization. “The employee loses respect for the leader,” says Reynolds. “[Sending out an email] is an act of cowardice and makes the leader look weak in the eyes of their employees.”