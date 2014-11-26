How To Manage Remote Workers Like They’re Right In The Office

Ever since Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer banned telecommuting , remote working has had a bad rap. Even so, either by necessity or by choice, a sizable number of companies employ remote workers. A Census Bureau report found that 13.4 million people worked from home at least one day per week in 2010. The remote work force grew 80% between 2005 and 2012.

Remote working gone wrong can result in detached employees who don’t get much done. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Education startup Citelighter has workers scattered around the world, from developers in Romania to account executives in Northern California, and another group in Baltimore. The company recently shared with Fast Company how it successfully manages it dispersed workforce.

“The first thing you need to do is create a system of communication that is as close to working right next to the person as possible,” says Citelighter COO Lee Jokl. That way people will feel accountable to supervisors, just like having a boss in the cube next door. The company uses Skype to keep in constant contact with its remote workers. Something like Slack, Campfire, Basecamp, or even Gchat will work, too.

Online communication tools alone will not make workers feel like they’re in the office. To create additional boss presence, Citelighter designates certain people as communication leaders, who are expected to answer no matter what. If, for some reason, those people aren’t available, there is a backup person. “That makes it so that it’s not like if something goes wrong, I’m not just left in the dark because our developers are in Romania,” said Jokl. “That expectation eliminates a lot of the risk.”

On top of that, the company has a morning “scrum” every day to ensure employees experience the company culture on a regular basis. “It’s good for establishing the rapport, but also airing any issues that would come up related to work,” added Jokl.

People who work out of the office don’t get the same feelings of camaraderie when something good happens for a company, like reaching a sales goal or landing a particularly lucrative account. Citelighter makes a point to involve all of its remote workers in those moments so they don’t get too detached from the mission. “They’re building small pieces; they don’t get to see the whole,” says Jokl.