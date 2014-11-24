Watch Katy Perry And A Fire-Breathing Shark Prep For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The moment it’s clear that a musician has arrived is when he or she is covered by Weird Al Yankovic. That’s a given. However, the moment it becomes utterly undeniable that an artist has truly made it to the upper echelon is in getting to play the Super Bowl halftime show. Next year, it’s Katy Perry’s time–and she looks to be ready for it.





The sponsor of the halftime show, Pepsi, is already getting fans hyped for this year’s grand performance with a video featuring Perry in prep mode. Over the course of the two-minute video, the star who has proved she’s not above being a turbo-goofball, gives viewers an inventory of the kinds of surprises she has in store for the show. These include, but are not limited to, mythical creatures, edible glitter, and even fire-breathing sharks. If even one of these tantalizing options comes to pass, it sounds like it will be an affair to remember.

Watch Pepsi’s “There Since The First #Halftime” spot, featuring the Katy Perry torch song, “Firework,” below.