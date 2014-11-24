Apple Responds To Study That Called Siri A Dangerous Distraction To Drivers

Last month, a study from the University of Utah suggested that in-car voice recognition systems are distracting, and could be more dangerous than helpful. Although they are designed to keep drivers from texting, tweeting, or making phone calls with their hands, the study—which was funded by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety—found that the majority of voice interfaces are clunky and confusing .

The researchers tested a handful of voice assistants from carmakers like Toyota, GM, Hyundai, and Ford, as well as Apple’s Siri. They used heart-rate monitors and eye-tracking equipment designed to test the stress levels of participants as they performed basic voice tasks: emails, texts, navigating through music, etc. Each system was awarded a score from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the worst) to assess how distracted and stressed a driver was.

For context, listening to the radio is about a 1. Apple’s Siri scored among the worst—a 4 out of 5 on the mental distraction scale.

“Technologies used in the car that rely on voice communications may have unintended consequences that adversely affect road safety,” said Peter Kissinger, president and CEO of the AAA Foundation for traffic safety, in a statement. “The level of distraction and the impact on safety can vary tremendously based on the task or the system the driver is using.”

Apple says the researchers didn’t use Siri’s Eyes Free or CarPlay systems, which are designed specifically for driving.

On Monday, Apple responded to the study, claiming that the researchers didn’t use Siri’s Eyes Free or CarPlay systems, which are designed specifically for driving. “CarPlay and Siri Eyes Free intuitively use your vehicle’s native controls so you don’t need to pick-up and look at your phone while driving,” Apple told the Wall Street Journal. “These experiences are tailored so you only have access to iPhone apps that are optimized for the car and make sense for an in-vehicle experience.”