Oh, How The Fab Have Fallen

The company launched in 2010 as a social network for gay men. In 2011 it pivoted to a furniture and design e-retailer valued at $1 billion just over a year ago. And now it has [involuntarily] pivoted to a shell of a tech giant in need of rescue.

Multiple sources have confirmed to TechCrunch that Fab is in early talks with Irish company PCH International about a deal of somewhere between $15-$50 million. The $1 billion evaluation was made in July 2013, after the company had raised $150 million in funding. It had plans to raise another $100 million to last them through 2015, but the extra change never materialized.

The past year has been anything but fab for the e-retailer, which originally subsisted on a flash-sale business model. Last November, cofounder and chief design officer Brad Shellhammer stepped down from the company. Fab was reportedly burning through $14 million per month on logistical costs, and by the end of the year, it had laid off 400 of their 700 employees.

Fab CEO Jason Goldberg wrote a revealing post on his now defunct blog, “Betashop,” in February of this year, admitting that Fab had lost its way. He talked about how the company “became a media darling overnight,” grew revenue by 500%, and how it had started “to dream in billions” instead of taking things day by day.

Then in April of this year, Goldberg sent out a company-wide memo with an arrogant startup attitude that was riddled with profanity. It was an attempt to raise morale after the extreme layoffs, but sounded more like a surrender.

“In the history of startups I bet you can count on one hand the number of companies that went from $0 to $1B in valuation in just 2 years and then voluntarily cut their operating expenses by 2/3 and then rose to greatness again,” he wrote. “Will Fab be able to do it? We’ll see. There are days when I’m certain we will. There are days when I question if we can. I’ve had VC after VC tell me that they’ve basically assumed Fab is going to die; for how in the world can a company possibly survive 3 rounds of layoffs and cost cuts as we’ve had?”