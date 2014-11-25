5 Strategies For Creating A Conference Panel People Actually Want To Hear

Panels are ubiquitous at conferences. There’s a practical reason for this–panels allow the organizers to bring in three times as many speakers as solo speeches would. With enough big names on the conference program, you can draw in a bigger crowd.

Unfortunately, the format usually disappoints. If you want to keep attendees from drifting out the doors or burying themselves in their phones, try these tips for organizing panels that don’t suck.

Yes, you want interesting and articulate people on the panel, but the moderator matters more for the panel’s cohesion than any other individual up on stage.

If you’re moderating, get your head around the idea that the panel doesn’t hinge on your subject matter expertise. Your primary purpose is to ask probing questions and highlight disagreements worth hashing out. This is why some bigger conferences will bring in television news personalities as moderators. Steering people toward interesting observations–and avoiding dead air time–is what they do all day.

If that isn’t your line of work, then try watching a few shows to pick up pointers.

Jennifer Dziura runs the career and life advice site GetBullish.com, and the Bullish Conference, a conference for “women who want to do their own thing.” She doesn’t do panels at Bullish because she knows if someone is asked to give a solo speech, she’ll prep and practice.

“Panelists, on the other hand, rarely prepare anything,” she says. “It’s awful. It wastes people’s time.”