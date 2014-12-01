Why The Supreme Court Is Ruling On Facebook

In 2010, a Pennsylvanian man named Anthony Elonis made an ill-advised move: He threatened to kill his estranged wife in a Facebook post. Elonis was sentenced to four years in prison, of which he served more than three years before release, and eventually appealed his case to the Supreme Court.

Today, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments* on whether violent social media posts have first amendment protection. The ruling will have wide consequences for Facebook, YouTube, newspaper websites, web forums, and any other forums people take to in order to express anger online. Depending on how the Court rules, your vitriolic YouTube comment could now be illegal.

In court, Elonis was convicted under federal laws that prohibit “any threat to injure the person of another.” Under the name “Tone Dougie,” a combination of his first and middle names, Elonis posted a series of messages to Facebook that referenced killing his wife and attacking local schools. Elonis argues his posts were the products of an aspiring rap career; the actual content of the post themselves were takeoffs on Eminem songs and comedy sketches by The Whitest Kids U’ Know.

The post at the core of the Supreme Court case is one Elonis made about a week after Elonis’ wife, Tara Elonis, filed for a protective order against Anthony:

Fold up your PFA and put it in your pocket

Is it thick enough to stop a bullet?

A PFA is a “Protection From Abuse” order, commonly issued in domestic violence cases. Another post from Elonis reads:

If I only knew then what I know now.. I would have smothered you’re ass with a pillow. Dumped your body in the back seat.

Dropped you off in Toad Creek and made it look like a rape and murder.

These Facebook posts landed Elonis in prison. His brief claims, for his part, that the posts were “therapeutic efforts to address traumatic events.”

The gray area that the Supreme Court is trying to clarify is the question of whether threats made on Facebook, YouTube, and other forums count as protected speech. While Elonis’s posts are undoubtedly disturbing, the question is if they count as free speech under the law.