The Case For Embracing Lateral Career Moves

I have had the same title for my last three jobs. I’m happy to be a champion for this particular career choice. It’s been a secret weapon of sorts for me.

First, what do I consider a lateral move? I will over-simplify by saying it’s a move within the company that doesn’t result in a title change. If I’m a director in this role and I take a lateral to another position, I’m still a director.

There are a lot of myths out there about lateral moves. I’m here to dispel a few.

Nonsense. Even if you’re moving from making fries to making shakes, you’re still learning a different part of the business operation. Now you’ve mastered shakes and you’re running the register and, just like that, you know more about the business than your peers. That’s when the big boss calls on you to take on a management role. For me, it wasn’t fries and shakes, but different segments within our sales channel. As a sales rep, understanding our various customer types made me a prime candidate to ultimately manage a team of sellers.

Sure you will. If you allow it to happen. This part is challenging and takes discipline. People are busy.

Who doesn’t overhear this 10 times a day?