How To Reduce Your Risk of Rejection

Rejection is the worst. It was painful when you were a child, and it doesn’t feel any better as an adult.

But there are ways to minimize your risk of rejection when asking for something you want, says Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, a psychology professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In a recent article for Psychology Today, Whitbourne offers 10 tips to avoid rejection:

“There’s no point asking someone who is extremely busy to give you a large chunk of time to perform a favor,” Whitbourne writes. Likewise, if you’re looking to publish an article in a business journal, then don’t submit a piece about prison reform in Texas.

Asking for something the other person isn’t able to help you with is a quick path to rejection.

Some people have difficulty asking for what they want. If your ask is vague or too open-ended such as: “I’d like more money,” you’re not being clear about what you’re asking for, Whitbourne says.

People are busy, so keep your request short and sweet, Whitbourne advises. It’s better to ask for what you want up front and be prepared to answer questions about your request, as opposed to delving into a long, drawn out story with an ask at the end.