Dyson Plans To Launch 100 New Products In The Next Four Years

Dyson plans to invest $2.35 billion into new technologies–$1.56 billion of that into its research-and-development efforts–and launch at least 100 new products in the coming four years.

The U.K. company is primarily known for its high-end designer vacuums, but TechCrunch suggests that with the rapid rollout of these new products, “Dyson is signaling a shift that could mean we no longer see it primarily as a vacuum company in four years’ time.” It is also currently in the midst of a $391 million expansion of its campus, which will add 3,000 new jobs when completed.

The company has already been entering new product categories. In September, Dyson–which also makes fans, heaters, and hand dryers–unveiled its first robot (yes, it’s a vacuum) after 16 years of robotic research. A month later, Dyson announced yet another first for the company: humidifiers (ones that claim to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria).

“We’ve never tied ourselves down to a single technology,” senior design engineer Rob Green told Wired in an interview about the humidifier. “We’re always looking at where we can use the technology to solve different problems—it’s always been about finding a problem and solving it.”