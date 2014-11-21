Fidelity Has Developed Oculus Rift Technology For Viewing Stocks And Shares

Tired of looking at a boring old bank statement full of pesky numbers and words? Good news: In the near future, it could be possible to view your statement using Oculus Rift .

Fidelity Labs, the R&D think tank inside Fidelity Investments, has developed Oculus Rift technology that would allow investors to view their stocks and shares in “StockCity.”





Each customer’s city would look completely different, a la Sim City, and the landscape and construction would change depending on certain financial factors. Taller buildings mean higher value stocks or shares, and the width and depth depend on their 90-day trading volume; good weather means the market is doing well, while bad weather means it’s not; daytime in StockCity indicates the market is open, and nightfall means it’s closed; traffic indicates market activity and birds circling a building (a specific stock) means there’s social chatter around it.

According to the Fidelity Labs’ YouTube description, StockCity “conveys information about stocks without a single number or percentage.” It doesn’t seem very useful to talk about money values without actual numbers, but for the visual thinker, this could be helpful in getting a general sense of how well your portfolio is performing.

Take a trip through StockCity with this video.