Today in Tabs: Uber Stank



Brian and Steven are NOT Brian and Steven are NOT Racket teens

FIRST THIS ADORABLE FERRET WILL MAKE YOU SMILE, BUT THEN IT WILL TEACH YOU EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FUTURE OF JOURNALISM

Uber Stank: Everyone’s pet journalist and “fracas”-user Michael Wolff wrote up his take on the infamous Uber dinner: “It was a long table, probably 40 feet or more, and Smith was seated at the far end with Emil Michael…” It was like a dinner party on Hoth! Smith and Michael were well beyond the first marker, no one’s tauntaun could even make it out there. Oddly though, Nicole Campbell was apparently “one seat over from Emil Michael” during the conversation. She was probably not even visible to Wolff, as far away as he was. But Campbell too is “upset that Ben sensationalized what happened at that dinner” with her dear friend Emil. What’s a little tracking journalists with God Mode between all of us good friends? Uber, after all, would never hire oppo researchers and heck, folks who make mistakes can learn from them—myself included.

Let’s Free-Associate! ⏎

Adult Swim’s new parody infomercial is for Smart Pipe, a quantified-self startup and registered sex offender. ⏎

And what goes down your Smart Pipe is, of course, the irl version of the poop emoji. ⏎

But maybe you need some sexier emoji? ⏎