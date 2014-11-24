7 Essentials For Leaders To Develop Trust

There is perhaps nothing that harms an organization more than a lack of trust in those leading it. Yet trust seems to be a very fickle idea, very difficult to develop and maintain, and yet so easy to destroy.

Developing a culture of trust in organizations is a difficult, painstaking journey, but if the will is there, it can be done. Trust must begin from the top to be developed throughout an organization. If top management is not trusted it gives the perception that it is everyone for themselves and opens up rationale for building a culture of mistrust.

Here are seven ways leaders can develop trust:

A leader who is not confident in themselves or was promoted on reasons other than merit will always be looking over their shoulders, always fearing they will be found out or someone better will be looking to take their job. Such a leader will have a difficult time trusting those under them and will not inspire trust among their staff.

Leaders who are trusted tell the truth even when it is easier and more convenient to lie or leave out embarrassing facts. They also come clean and “tell all” in situations where there is little or no chance that the truth will be discovered. I remember receiving an email from someone at a college apologizing for referring to my book without my permission. Since there was no chance that I would have every discovered this, this person’s actions spoke volumes about his honesty and integrity.

One of the easiest ways for a leader to lose trust is to do what is convenient and beneficial for them rather than what is right. This sets up a culture where staff feels justified to primarily look out for themselves rather than doing what is most beneficial for the organization. Doing the right thing means doing the difficult thing even if it means taking a personal risk. Leaders who do this are held up as examples of integrity for others to follow.

A sure way to develop a culture of mistrust is for managers to be found saying one thing to those in positions above them and one to their staff. This makes staff feel like they are being used to make their manager look good and win them a promotion. It is a not a good way to build motivation and trust in the workplace. Trust is developed when staff is confident that their management will have a consistent message regardless of the audience.