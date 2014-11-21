Bud Light Is Turning Super Bowl XLIX Into a “House of Whatever”

All year long, Bud Light has been positioning itself as the “Perfect Beer for Whatever Happens”—by willing Whatever into happening, either on a cruise ship or throughout an entire town . Now the official beer sponsor of the NFL appears set to expand on this premise at next year’s Super Bowl.





The House of Whatever will be constructed in Phoenix during the weekend of Super Bowl XLIX, and it will involve three days of unpredictable parties, high-profile concerts, and unique activities. It’s basically taking the concept of the Whatever, USA town-wide takeover and applying it to the Super Bowl weekend.

“One of the key lessons we learned from “Whatever, USA” over the summer is that this has resonated with millennials because we’re offering them something they want,” says Alexander Lambrecht, vice president of Bud Light. “They want experiences, they want to be surprised, they want the unexpected. And we believe this campaign has delivered that and it’s what we’ll be bringing to Phoenix with the House of Whatever.”





Although the list of artists and celebrities appearing at Bud Light’s House of Whatever will be released in the coming weeks, those who appeared at the event over the summer included Nico & Vinz, Cold War Kids, Questlove, and Holy Ghost. With this event, Bud Light is also putting the focus on the local market, starting with a Super Bowl XLIX unveiling event in Phoenix today, where local consumers, influencers and media will learn what Bud Light has in store for the festivities.

Although the Whatever, USA initiative hit a couple speed bumps along the way, the feedback the brand received from the experience has only informed their approach to keeping relations between local residents and visitors copacetic.

As for the actual ad that will run during the game, details are being kept under wraps for now, but Lambrecht promises this: “The entire Super Bowl campaign will tie back to The Perfect Beer For Whatever Happens’ campaign. That’s the red thread across everything we’ll be doing leading up to Super Bowl.”