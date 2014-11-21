Infographic: Your Obsession With “Serial”–Visualized

For something that has only existed since October, Serial has fully integrated itself into pop culture. It’s singlehandedly turned Mailchimp into an iconic brand , inspired satirists to bring their YouTube parody A-game , and unlocked a host of storytelling possibilities and creative innovations within the previously staid medium of podcasting. But while we all know, fundamentally, that Serial has been a game-changer in the way its risen to the top of the cultural discourse, the only metrics by which we’ve been able to quantify it has been limited to stats like “fastest podcast to reach 5 million downloads in history” and “top-ranked podcast on the iTunes store in three countries.” Not anymore.

Thankfully, self-described “100% chart lover” Michelle Rial has recognized that visually representing the way that Serial has taken over so many media-saturated lives goes well beyond podcast download charts, and into stuff like “How has our Googling changed in the wake of listening to this thing” and Venn diagrams tracking the various forms our tweets take. Over at the Bold Italic, Rial created a series of infographics that finally offer new and extremely accurate visual interpretations of burning questions like “What’s the deal with Jay?” At the very least, these will give you something to look at in the six days until the next episode.



