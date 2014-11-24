What Does Your Mind-Set Say About Your Leadership Style?

Leaders have a common trait of certainty in their mind-set. They have an ability to be decisive while expressing their viewpoint with certainty. Their mind-set remains steadfast on the mission.

So, where does it all begin and how do you become a leader? It comes from within and evolves with your mind-set.

Most people are guided by one of two mind-sets that control their thinking, decisions, and responses:

People with a fixed mind-set believe their basic intelligence and talent are fixed traits. They spend time validating their perceived level of intelligence and talent rather than developing it, stagnating their growth potential.

They tend to believe that talent alone creates success without effort, or that lack of talent cannot be overcome no matter the effort put forth. They judge their own performance in terms of ability, which in their mind is permanent, becoming their inner belief.

For this, they often seek easy achievement activities and typically find excuses for underperformance or poor performance. After all, performance validates their self-belief. This view deters the need to try harder, serves to curb development, and inhibits success. They get stuck in their own thinking.

These people rarely look at themselves for resolve or change, and typically prefer to blame their situation or circumstance. Therefore, a fixed mind-set impedes the ability to adapt, limiting opportunity for personal growth and success.