How To Spotlight The Only Truly Unique Piece Of Your Business

Do you know what Donald Trump, Robert Kiyosaki, and Oprah used to grow their businesses to dominance? They created strategic personal media brands and showcased their leadership skills through helping people.

When you position your story properly, you–via your personal story, struggles, and experience–can become the truly unique thing that will attract your ideal clients. And your competitors are likely neglecting this strategy.

But highlighting your own story requires both an internal and an external strategy. Leadership is a symphony of four parts: business, health, relationships, and spirituality. Like all symphonies, each part must work in harmony to contribute to the beautiful sound and functioning of the whole.

Most startups and early-stage entrepreneurs tell me, “I’m giving 100% to the business and going all out all the time.” But this is only an effective recipe for burnout. Here’s how to change your thinking and, in the process, change your business.

To be an effective leader you must first take care of you.

What’s the first thing you do before starting your business day? Most people reach for their cell phone. Resist this urge, as the first hour you wake up is a “golden hour,” perfect for doing creative work or writing. The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod has some good tips. For example, immediately upon waking, it’s good to get your blood pumping–a five-minute exercise session, brief meditation, or taking a super cold or super hot shower can all do the trick. You can also fuel your mind by reading or listening to educational audio. Don’t squander it.

Taking care of yourself first sets a precedent that you’re in command, not the external demands of the world such as your inbox, text messages, or other people. If you don’t keep yourself healthy, have healthy relationships, and have a peer group to encourage you, then how can you perform at peak for your business?