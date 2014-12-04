This Brilliant New App Calculates Where You Need To Go And Sends You A Bike Or A Tesla In Five Minutes

If you live in the city and you’re under 35, there’s a good chance you don’t care about owning a car . All that really matters is getting where you need to go. A new transit app called Shift figures out the best way to get there. In five minutes, it sends you a tiny electric car, a driver with a Tesla, or an electric bike, depending on how far you’re going, how much parking there might be, or what errands you need to run.

“A person’s need to move varies,” says Zach Ware, CEO of Shift, which is now piloting its service in downtown Las Vegas. “Sometimes you just need to go a mile or two, sometimes less. Sometimes you’re comfortable biking, sometimes you aren’t. And sometimes you just want to drive yourself around to accomplish a bunch of things in an afternoon.”





Rather than offer a single service, Shift decided to streamline everything. The app’s algorithm quickly calculates which service makes the most sense in a particular situation, so the user doesn’t have to make any decisions. “There is beauty in the simplicity of trusting one company rather than having seven to eight different apps,” Ware says.

The company hopes that by offering a mix of transit options–from a full fleet of Teslas, to Smart cars, electric bikes, on-demand drivers, and even a party bus–they can help ease more people into driving less, and completely eliminate the need to own a car.

“People change their habits slowly,” Ware explains. “Those of us who think about making mobility easier and quicker imagine a world that looks very different than the world we live in today…We often talk about how we would rather serve members in ways that look familiar today and over time help them evolve to new ways of moving rather than waste time trying to convince them today that they should radically change their behavior immediately.”





The service may be especially well suited for cities that have limited public transit, or a large base of commuters coming from the suburbs. “There are more cities that look like Las Vegas than there are cities like San Francisco,” Ware says. “We see dozens of cities with active urban cores, active halos around them with a real need for those urban workers and dwellers to travel out of the core to places not covered by easily accessible and affordable mobility options.”

The company will offer memberships rather than charging by the ride, so customers don’t have to waste time trying to figure out what might be the cheapest way to get somewhere. “When the cost to go from where you are to where you want to go is high or could vary and you don’t know how quickly you can be moving or how complex the journey will be, you are more likely to avoid the hassle and not do it,” Ware says.