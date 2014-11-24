Mentor Or Best Friend: Which Management Style Is Best?

For decades, managers led with a heavy hand from corner offices. They demanded respect and expected employees to follow their direction. It was all about command and control, but the power-suit/power-lunch boss is a dinosaur in today’s workplace.

“Baby boomers climbed the corporate ladder under that type of leadership, but gen-X and millennials thrive with something much different,” says Thomas Moran, CEO of the professional staffing and search firm Addison Group.

A 2014 survey of over 1,000 boomers, gen-X, and millennials commissioned by the Addison Group found that 63% of managers across generations prefer to lead through mentorship. Millennials, however, like to get even more personal; 20% strive to become their direct reports’ best friend.

The shift is due to the growing importance in work/life balance, says Moran. “Boomers were brought up in conservative environments and often put work first,” he says. “Gen-X and millennials give more freedom to the employee. For example, if a top female employee wants to spend time with her newborn baby, it’s not unusual for her to work from home two days a week. A couple of decades ago, that wasn’t an option.”

During the dotcom boom, gen-X became innovators of the mentor leadership style, says Moran. “It’s managing through listening and partnership, and it sprung up when workers at startups were spread across the country,” he says.

A mentor is still a leader, but he or she is also a partner who helps employees reach their potential: “They ask questions such as ‘Where do you see yourself in two years?’ ‘Where do you feel you’re best suited for our organization?’ And ‘How can I help you achieve your goal?’” says Moran. “Mentors ask employees what they need, but they also hold them accountable if they don’t achieve their goals.”