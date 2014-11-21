Productivity Styles, Blocking Chatter, And Coding On The Fly: This Week’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

This week we discovered the optimum noise level for productivity, peeked inside how famous founders and creative-types get so much done, and learned a little more about our coworkers’ styles.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of November 17.





Peek into the lives of the busiest people, from Diplo to Bobby Flay. Who’s making it work on four hours of sleep? What about the CEO who hands out his email address to employees and customers? These productivity tips definitely aren’t one-size-fits-all, but they’re a fascinating look at what makes the most creative people run.





If you’re in an endless struggle to drown out your coworkers’ conversations without losing your hearing to your headphones, read on to find your perfect noise level. A silent room might sound like bliss, but it can be just as distracting as overhearing the weekend play-by-play from Bob in Accounting.





A web producer who knew only the very basics of coding shares her stressed-out experience trying to learn on the fly. Take her advice: Stay calm, do your homework, and take a ton of notes.





Are you a Prioritizer, or more of a Visualizer–or something else entirely? Find your own productivity style, and hold these types up to colleagues and employees to see how you can better understand everyone in the office.





Last week, we laced up our running shoes and hit the gym to find out if incorporating exercise into our daily routine–even in small doses–could make us more productive at work. Using our editorial staff as guinea pigs, we found that the type of exercise, and time of day, changed how we approached our busy lives.