Are You Willing To Pay Google To Browse Sites Without Seeing Ads?

Remember when DoubleClick went dark briefly last week and online users rejoiced over an ad-free Internet? Though unintentional, that was a good preview for a new Google product that will let online users surf their favorite sites ad free–for a cost, of course.

Billing itself as an experiment in funding the web, Google Contributor, currently available only by invitation, is asking users to pay $1 to $3 a month to browse certain websites without ads. Part of the contribution goes to partner sites, including The Onion, Imgur, Urban Dictionary, ScienceDaily, WikiHow, and Mashable. Spaces designated for ads will be replaced with thank-you messages or an empty space.

GigaOm reports that the contribution won’t go to all participating websites. Similar to ad impressions, partners are paid when users visit their sites. Google told the outlet that this ensures users are supporting the websites they visit frequently.