What Just Happened To Apple’s Free Apps (And Why It’s A Good Thing)

In an effort to avoid confusion, and possibly litigation, over what constitutes a free app in Apple’s App Store, users will now have the choice between “FREE” apps and those marked “GET,” which carry in-app purchase opportunities.





The news comes on the heels of Google changing the wording in its Play store over the summer. Now games that offer in-app purchases, like Clash of Clans or Candy Crush, are listed in the “Top Games” or “Top Grossing Games” sections and include a bold note that says in-app purchases are offered.

It’s another solid step for Apple after an embarrassing moment. Earlier this year, Apple settled a lawsuit with the FCC over $32 million worth on unwanted in-app purchases. The first part of rectifying that mistake happened when the company unveiled the “Ask to Buy” feature as part of iOS8.

Presumably for convenience’s sake, this change has not been carried over the the App Store’s Top Charts, which still has a tab for the top “Free” apps and lists both “GET”s and “FREE”s.