The Recommender: Claudia Rojas Sees Numbers In Color

Name: Claudia Rojas Role at Fast Company: Director of Web Projects. “I make sure the marketing team, developers, and editors are happy with each other and the website.” Twitter: @panterita Titillating Fact: Claudia is graphic, web, UX, and UI designer, but she’s also classically trained as a printmaker– working mostly with etchings. Claudia also has synesthesia , meaning that she can experience simultaneous sensations from one stimulus. “I can see colors in numbers (2 is always red, 5 is always green, 8 is black, etc.)”

Things she’s loving:

1. Poncho

Poncho is a sassy cat who sends weather reports via email and/or text, so I always know if I need an umbrella or an extra sweater. He is friends with @Darth and @SubtweetCat so I know we can trust him.

2. Merman Ornaments

Christmas is a month away and what better present that a merman ornament? This year I’m choosing “Denim Merman” because Fast Company we are big fans of the Canadian tuxedo.

3. Metro AR-T

Metro AR-T is an interactive art gallery that uses your Metro Card as a canvas with the help of augmented reality technology. Selected artists were asked to submit their artwork inspired by their favorite subway line. You need to download the app and check them out. This is my favorite: it’s called Rat Race by my fellow El Pasoan artist Miguel Ibarra.