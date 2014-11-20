A PS4 For $90? Walmart Scammers Exploit Big Price-Matching Loophole

On November 13, Walmart announced that it would price-match from certain online retailers, including Amazon. Several customers created fake listings as third-party sellers on Amazon and used printouts and screengrabs of the listings to obtain Playstation 4 consoles from Walmart. Some were able to get the new gaming system for as low as $90, a big discount on the PS4’s $400 price tag.

News of the scam quickly spread to Reddit after users shared pictures of receipts, tips on how to better pull it off, and stories of tense moments waiting for store managers to approve the transactions. NBCNews.com reports similar stories and pictures appeared on Twitter as well.

Today, Walmart announced an update to the price-matching policy that closes the loophole and reaffirms the company’s commitment to keeping prices low for its customers. Walmart said in a statement:

At the same time, we can’t tolerate fraud or attempts to trick our cashiers. This kind of activity is unfair to the millions of customers who count on us every day for honest value.

The statement continues that the company will only match from Walmart.com and “30 major online retailers” and “won’t honor prices from marketplace vendors, third-party sellers, auction sites or sites requiring memberships.”

The full list of approved online retailers Walmart will accept in price-matching scenarios as well as the full, updated policy can be found here.