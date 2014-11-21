Director Ana Lily Amirpour’s Guide To Filmmaking And “Back to the Future” Approach to Creativity

In a world where Hollywood is investing more and more into comic book heroes and reboots, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a black and white Iranian vampire western wouldn’t be the easiest pitch to studios. Ana Lily Amirpour knows this all too well.

The writer and director’s debut feature film, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night hit theatres this week after building significant hype at Sundance. Vice Creative Director Eddy Moretti, whose company is promoting the film, has called Amirpour “the next Tarantino.” The New York Times‘ A.O. Scott said the film has “Jim Jarmusch-like cool” and “disarmingly innocent outlaw romanticism.” But despite the accolades, not long ago Amirpour felt pressured and constricted by the conventional thinking of those around her and the narrow definition of Hollywood success.

A Girl Walks… Comic

“I had an agent and manager at supposedly great places and they creatively castrated me for more than a year, giving me bad suggestions, changing my scripts and taking out all the weird shit, which is all the best shit,” says Amirpour. “I finally got to a place where I decided I was just going to do what I know. It sounds cheesy but it’s true. And it’s different for every person. I can’t tell someone how to fall in love, and I can’t tell someone how to get creatively motivated.”

In the year before making “Girl,” Amirpour had two other feature projects she was trying to get made and says she was doing it the wrong way. “You’re changing the script here and there, writing for this actor or that actor, or for this money or that film fund or whatever,” she says. “That’s a stupid, completely ridiculous way of being creative because it’s goal-oriented and creativity is really about yourself and finding something, and you can’t find something if you already have an end or destination in mind.”





Amirpour went to UCLA film school, but says she didn’t have any illusions about what she was there to do. “It wasn’t about learning how to make a film,” she says. “Teaching how to make a film is like trying to teach someone how to fuck. You can’t. You have to fuck to learn how to fuck. It’s just how it is.”

When it comes to the lessons she learned making her first feature, she sticks to the sex analogy. “I’ve had enough partners before making this movie that I was at a point where I knew what I liked and picked people to have creative intercourse with who I was passionate about,” she says. “Everyone from my editor to my DP to my cast were all people I wanted creative intimacy with, so I was very comfortable and figured out what turns me on and I’m not a liar about what doesn’t turn me on. I can’t fake it. That’s what I learned the most.”





A big turning point for Amirpour was a five-month 2012 stint in Germany making a short for the Berlinale Talent Campus. “I wasn’t hearing any of the noise of all those people reeking of desperation in L.A., just trying to make something and just get Leighton Meester attached and get money because of that and do it that way. Where’s the soul in that?” she says. “Not that there’s anything wrong with Leighton Meester, but it’s the idea of changing your vision for a specific actor in order to get funding. That’s not what it should be about.”