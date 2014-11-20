Comcast Tests Real-Time Technician Tracking So You Don’t Have To Wait Around All Day

Nobody likes waiting around all day for the Comcast guy to show up. But since no Comcast means no kitten GIFs, we all have to endure this patience-testing experience at some point.

After a firestorm of bad press over an excruciating customer-service phone call, Comcast has been working to mend its image. One of the steps it’s taking is to provide customers with real-time updates of technicians’ location and expected time of arrival using an Uber-like interface.





Comcast said Thursday that it will begin testing such a tracking feature on its MyAccount app in the Boston area this week. When technicians are about 30 minutes away from arrival, customers will be able to monitor their progress, which is provided by third-party GPS software integrated into technicians’ phones, a representative told Fast Company. If Comcast is running late (and experience tells us it usually is), the app will also let the customer know. Charlie Herrin, who Comcast recently hired as senior vice president overseeing customer experience, said that if the trial goes well, the feature will roll out more broadly in the new year.

It’s a smart move to address this common pain point for customers, but the company knows it has to do a lot more has to repair its reputation. “Transformation isn’t going to happen overnight,” Comcast CEO Neil Smit wrote in a blog post in September. “In fact, it may take a few years before we can honestly say that a great customer experience is something we’re known for.”