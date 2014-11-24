Exposing The Truth Of Guantanamo Bay–With Pen And Ink

Despite its ominous reputation, many journalists have made the trip to the prison at Guantanamo Bay at the invitation of the government. But once there, many areas–and the military tribunals taking place there–are off-limits to photographers. But artist Molly Crabapple found a unique way around these restrictions: drawing. Her sketches from Gitmo let you see the facility in a way you never have in photos, even if the guards have their heads replaced by smiley faces.