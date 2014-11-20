The “Pitch Perfect 2” Trailer Kicks Off With An A-Cup-ella Version Of “The Cup Song”

As we established yesterday, smart sequels to hit films raise the stakes or change the game in some way. The first trailer for Pitch Perfect 2 promises to do just that, sending the vocally enhanced collegiate heroes of the first film to the World Championships of Acapella , which apparently exists.





The original Pitch Perfect was a surprise hit back in 2012. Co-star and producer Elizabeth Banks is out to prove it wasn’t a fluke, by stepping up to make her debut as a director with this second entry in the saga. (Screenwriter Kay Cannon wrote the new one as well.) The main cast, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Adam DeVine, all look to be back, and joined by True Grit’s Hailee Steinfeld and Sons of Anarchy star Katey Segal (Forever Peggy Bundy to me.) Considering that the popularity of Kendrick’s “The Cup Song” practically eclipsed that of the movie itself, it’s fitting that the trailer opens up with an acapella version of the song–designed to make fans in a dark theater who don’t know what they’re watching scream before the first frame is even shown. (Hopefully on-pitch.)