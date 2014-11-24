When A Camera Won’t Cut It: Guantanamo Bay And The Power Of Sketchpads

These days, it’s not that difficult for a journalist to make it inside Guantanamo Bay. The Cuban-based Naval base and military prison for largely terrorism suspects is pretty good about allowing access. But once inside, there are precious few rooms and scenes that are open for photographers to shoot. That’s why artist and activist Molly Crabapple says we generally only see the same few images. When Crabapple made a trip to Guantanamo to cover Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s military commission, she did what she does best and busted out her sketchpad. So while we’re all super busy hoisting our smartphones to capture life’s quotidian joys, sometimes it takes a different artist to capture deeper, more painful truths.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens