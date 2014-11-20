Santa Drops More Than Christmas Cheer In This Holiday Poo-Pourri Ad

We may not want to talk about it all the time, but the fact remains that everybody poops. There’s even a book about it . But there are a few people in this world we’d all rather not picture ruling the porcelain throne with a grumpy face. Your mom and grandma. The Queen (or Helen Mirren). George Clooney. Maybe David Beckham. And surely Santa Claus is on that list. Until now.





Bathroom deodorizer brand Poo-Pourri is bringing its pun-loving ad sensibility to the holiday season with a new spot by the same folks who brought us “Girls Don’t Poop” and the HelloFlo ads. Written and directed by Pete Marquis and Jamie McClelland (Pete & Jamie), with concept and copywriting by Joel Ackerman, here we meet Santa at a decidedly awkward moment. And we don’t mean kissing Mommy.





It’s gross, it’s funny and it may scare anyone from ever wanting to sit on the jolly old elf’s lap ever, ever again.