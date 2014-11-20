Nasty Gal’s New Shopping Bags Are NSFW-ish

Online retailer Nasty Gal debuts its flagship brick-and-mortar store in Melrose tomorrow and the company has treated us to a taste or what we can expect on the store’s dedicated Instagram account:

We have this back-lit store sign…

We have these Nasty Gal muses sharing a laugh…

Nasty Gal’s shopping bags shot by photographer Doug Rickard

And, what’s this? Nasty Gal’s shopping bags, shot by photographer Doug Rickard? Make that, these “playfully raunchy” shopping bags shot by photographer Doug Rickard.

To us, the low-fi, soft-core vibe bears something of a resemblance to American Apparel’s ads–the same ones for which ousted CEO Dov Charney was repeatedly raked over the coals. But if its Instagram comments are anything to judge by, Nasty Gal fans–who rally around the brand’s fierce image–aren’t shocked or outraged by this hint of nipple (which may have something to do with the fact that Nasty Gal founder and Girl Boss author Sophia Amoruso champions female empowerment, whereas Charney has a dossier practically exploding with claims of inexcusable behavior toward women).

Fast Company has reached out to Nasty Gal for comment, and we’ll update you here with details on the thinking behind the new branding choices.