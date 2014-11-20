Coming In 2015: A Stronger Gorilla Glass For Smartphone Screens

The top cause of cracked smartphone screens is a drop from around 1 meter onto a rough surface like concrete or asphalt, according to Corning, the maker of the Gorilla Glass used for screens on the iPhone and many other smartphones. Humans are accident-prone, and protective cases and covers only go so far. Corning is getting closer to making devices drop-proof with the announcement today of Gorilla Glass 4 .

Gorilla Glass 3, the current generation, is the industry standard, with just about every electronics maker using it for their flagship phones and tablets. Corning claims that GG4 survived uncracked 80% of the time in drop tests from 1 meter onto a rough surface–twice as often as the previous version. The new, tougher glass should provide the same screen clarity as older versions, Corning says.

Corning expects the new glass to start rolling out in new devices starting in early 2015.