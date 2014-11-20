Sony Pulls The Plug On Steve Jobs Movie

Ten years ago we had Steve Jobs, Bob Hope, and Johnny Cash… and now, we might not even have a second Steve Jobs movie.

Sony Pictures has decided to abandon the film adaptation of Walter Isaacson’s biography of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Variety’s Dave McNary reports. The film, which was set to be adapted by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle, made headlines recently when Christian Bale declined the role of Apple’s temperamental cofounder. Seth Rogen was reportedly set to play Apple’s other founder, Steve Wozniak.

The studio declined to comment. And it is unclear why the decision to drop the film was made.

Fans—can we even call them fans at this point?—were anticipating something, anything better than 2013’s appalling Jobs, which starred Ashton Kutcher. Jobs has a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Jobs movie by Sorkin might not be completely done for, however. A source tells McNary that Universal may pick up the film.

