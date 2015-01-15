How Wunwun Is Helping Best Buy Fight Back Against Amazon

Wunwun, the New York City-based delivery startup that expanded to San Francisco in September, is teaming up with Best Buy, the very definition of a victim of showrooming, to provide the retailer with the infrastructure to deliver orders within an hour–a move it hopes will help Best Buy compete against Amazon. The pilot is currently live in New York City, though the company has plans to expand this partnership to San Francisco.

“Best Buy realized customers wanted convenience–the convenience of delivery,” cofounder and CEO Lee Hnetinka tells Fast Company. “What Wunwun does is it brings the amazing convenience of ordering online with the immediacy and love of offline.”

While Amazon, Google, and eBay fight the same-day delivery wars, Hnetinka, an avid user of his own service–on an average day he might place 10 orders using Wunwun–says that turnaround is still too slow. The immediacy of having a package show up within an hour is immensely satisfying and something customers are willing to pay a premium for, he says. In fact, if an order shows up within 30 minutes, there’s a 90% chance that customer will place another order.

Though the partnership with Best Buy has been in the works for more than a year, its timing is interesting. Last month, Amazon began testing one-hour bike deliveries in New York City.

Wunwun’s iPhone app

Since launching in early 2013, Wunwun–which stands for what you need, when you need–has built a cultish following in New York City, using an Uber-like model to deliver practically anything in Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. Instead of charging a set rate for delivery, it leaves it up to customers to pay what they want. The couriers, called helpers on the service, reap 80% of their tips and “zone hop” fees that are charged when deliveries require them to traverse outside a preset area.

This model helps keep Wunwun’s overhead low. It doesn’t cost the startup anything to employ an army of helpers (it declined to say how many couriers it has). Furthermore, it doesn’t own any delivery vehicles, nor does it house any inventory in warehouses. “The city is our warehouse,” Hnetinka said. “We turn stores into warehouses.”