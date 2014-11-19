Apple To Put Beats On Your iPhone

Back in May, when Apple purchased Beats Music (along with its big sister company, Beats Electronics) for just over $3 billion, the music streaming app had around 250,000 users –pale in comparison to Spotify’s 10 million-plus. Today, Apple took steps to close that user gap, announcing that the app will come pre-installed in iOS beginning with its next software update.

According to a report in The Financial Times, the update could come as soon as the early months of 2015.

“All of a sudden it dawns on me that when I listen to [Beats Music] for awhile, I feel completely different,” CEO Tim Cook told Charlie Rose back in September. “And the reason is that they recognized that human curation was important in the subscription service–that the sequencing of songs that you listen to affect how you feel.”

The move will give Beats an instant boost in visibility, although whether it will do anything to help the service’s anemic subscription numbers is a toss-up.

