Audi Drivers Are More Attached To Their Car Than Anyone Else, According to Brand Dependence Index

Many people depend on cars to get around but how much do they depend on a car brand to help define who they are? That’s the question explored in a new study from UTA Brand Studio . The brand strategy firm’s Brand Dependence Index looks specifically at people’s attachment to brands. Or, in other words, how much people feel like a brand is like them, as opposed to whether or not they simply like the brand.

For this third installment of its Brand Dependence Index (previous studies looked at consumer technology and social media brands), UTA Brand Studio focused on the automotive sector, the findings of which were revealed at ThinkLA’s Motor City West event at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Out of 23 leading automobile brands, Audi drivers are the most attached and personally connected to their car brand.

What makes Audi’s brand identity unique?

Audi scored 77 out of a possible 100 points on brand attachment, with respondents classifying the car as playful and sophisticated. Audi is followed by BMW with 71 points, Cadillac (70), Mercedes-Benz (69) and Acura (69).

Larry Vincent, founder and chief branding officer at UTA Brand Studio says that the auto sector was a valuable one to survey as cars are often a reference point to people when talking about who they are. “It was a natural place for us to explore and the data reflected what we expected: that the attachment scores were categorically higher than any other study we’ve done yet,” says Vincent. As a point of reference, Facebook, the leading brand in UTA Brand Studio’s study on social media brands, only scored 43 points.

In terms of the results, Vincent says his research team was not surprised that a luxury vehicle topped the charts but they were surprised by how large the gap was between Audi and the rest. “We expected to see Audi up there in the top five but we didn’t expect to see it so far out in front.”

Vincent says Audi’s connection with its drivers can be best explained in the set of data that lists brand personality perceptions. Of the top-five cars, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac are all perceived as being sophisticated, while Acura is considered down-to-earth. Acura, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac fell on the no-nonsense side of the spectrum. Only Audi was considered to be playful, which indicates how drivers relate to the car.

“In Audi’s case their drivers are much younger than their luxury peers and they overwhelmingly talked about the brand as being fun and the playfulness of it is something that they see as being not too serious, which is how they see themselves,” says Vincent. “One of the areas I think the brand is really striking a chord is in appealing to a much younger driver. If you look at Mercedes, drivers tend to age up to it and the brand comes across as more serious. So, if you’re Audi you have to be looking at how to sustain [that perception]. Who’s the next generation you have to reach and how do you bring them into the fold as current drivers age up?”