Meghan Trainor’s New Video Was Created By HP With Vine, Instagram And YouTube Stars

Fresh off making the first TV commercial comprised completely of Vines , HP decided to take things up another socially branded level for its #BendTheRules campaign. This time the brand brought a big collection of YouTube, Vine and Instagram stars together to create Meghan Trainor's new video.





On the surface, “Lips Are Movin” appears to pretty similar to the video for her massive hit “All About That Bass“–a lot of dancing in front of colorful backgrounds, face close-ups and high energy. But behind the scenes and in front of the camera were social media elite like set designer Bri Emery, actors Marcus and Cody Johns, and Robby Ayala, French dancers Les Twins, Spanish stylist Sara Escudero, hair stylist Kristin Ess, Japanese nail artist Mei Kawajiri, and the world’s most famous pomeranian Barkley the Pom.

The song will a significant presence in the brand’s global holiday campaign for its HP Pavilion x360 convertible PC.