The History Of Levi’s Advertising In Three Minutes

Since the invention of the riveted blue jean, Levi’s has sought to outfit rugged, sexy types, from California gold seekers to dude ranch cowboys to Marlon Brando in “The Wild One.” Then there were the commercials: British model Nick Kamen stonewashing his jeans in his boxers. Adrian Lyne’s euphoric “Route 66” ad. Spike Jonze’s emergency-room edition of “Tainted Love.”