Stanley Kubrick Really Loved The Color Red [Supercut]

In The Shining, which has one of the most chilling and memorable scenes from any horror film ever made, waves of blood gush from the elevators of the Overlook Hotel. It’s perhaps Stanley Kubrick’s most dramatic and disturbing use of red, the color most strongly associated with danger, passion, and REDRUM! REDRUM!

In “Red: A Stanley Kubrick Supercut,” filmmaker Rishi Kaneria splices together scenes from seven of the director’s seminal films that feature this bloody hue. Set to Beethoven’s “Symphony no. 9,” the supercut reveals how the director uses color–in sets, props, and costumes–to set a scene’s emotional tone.

“I have always been fascinated by color as a form of non-verbal communication,” Kaneria tells Co.Design in an email. “Red’s many associations include death, blood, danger, anger, energy, war, strength, power, and determination, but also passion, desire, love, and sex–all prominent themes in Kubrick’s work.”