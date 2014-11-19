In Five Minutes, A Student Zombie Game Becomes A Brand Experience

Is it a zombie game or is it a branded interactive film? In fact Five Minutes is both these things and more–highly polished student project launching online November 19 that’s attracted support from watch brand G-Shock and leading production company Unit9.

It all began with a student assignment to shoot an ad, Five Minutes’ co-creators–writer and director Maximilian Niemann who is studying commercial directing at Germany’s Filmakadamie Baden-Württemberg and producer Felix Faißt, a student in film production at the same film school–explain.

“We wanted to do advertising in another way–to create a brand experience, but one with a difference,” says Niemann. “There’s lots of brand content in Germany at the moment but little if any is great because even good ideas get overloaded by sales messages.”

The end result is a multi-level experience for desktop and tablet devices which re-works a genre brim-ful of clichés to directly involve the audience in a story inspired by the idea that the first symptom of infection–memory loss–becomes evident within just five minutes of being injured by a zombie.

As the main character, John, fights to survive by reaching for his memories the player must complete a series of tasks designed to keep John focused. Only if the user succeeds and John retains his memories will he survive.





“We love the creative possibilities of filmmaking. But we also love the unlimited possibilities of the internet. So our aim was to develop something that would combine the best of both,” Faißt explains.

On a shoestring budget provided by the film school, the pair scripted the storyline, plotted the user interactions, cast and filmed the live action then set about programming the interactive elements–a process which required them to create a custom-built HTML framework which would enable the experience to be accessible without having to download an app.